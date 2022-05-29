PM’s appeal to maintain sanitation at pilgrimage sites

Regretting the filth spread by some pilgrims in Kedarnath during the ongoing ‘Char-Dham Yatra’ in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, made an appeal to the people to maintain the dignity of pilgrimage sites.

In the 89th edition of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast over All India Radio, the prime minister said, ”Wherever we go, let us maintain the dignity of these pilgrimage sites. Purity, cleanliness and a pious environment… We should never forget these and for that, it is imperative that we abide by the resolution of cleanliness.”

He said, “The holy pilgrimage of ‘Char-Dham’ in Uttarakhand is currently underway in our country. Thousands of devotees are reaching every day at ‘Char-Dham’ and especially in Kedarnath. People are sharing happy experiences of their ‘Char-Dham Yatra’. But, I have also seen that some devotees are also very sad because of the filth being spread by some pilgrims in Kedarnath. Many people have expressed their views on social media as well.”

However, “in the midst of these complaints, one is getting to see many good pictures too. Where there is faith, there is also creation and positivity. There are many devotees who are worshiping in the Dham of Baba Kedar, as well as performing the sadhna of cleanliness,” the Prime Minister noted.

Modi mentioned some devotees cleaning near the place of stay while others cleaning garbage along the travel route. “Many organisations and voluntary organisations are also working there along with the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign team. Just as a pilgrimage is important here; equally important is ‘teertha sewa’ as has been mentioned and I would also say that without ‘teertha sewa’, a pilgrimage is also incomplete. There are many people in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand who are engaged in the ‘sadhana’ of cleanliness and service,” said Modi.

Pointing out that a few days later, the world will celebrate Environment Day on June 5, the Prime Minister said, ”We should run positive environmental campaigns around us and this is a never ending task. This time, you should join everyone together — you should certainly make some effort for cleanliness and tree plantation. Plant a tree yourself and inspire others too.”