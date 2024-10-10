PM’s 10-Point Plan at 21st ASEAN-India Summit

Modi meets new PM of Japan on sidelines of ASEAN-India Summit
The PM congratulated Mr Ishiba on his new responsibility and wished him success in leading Japan to greater heights.
Modi announced a 10-point plan in keeping with the theme of “Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience” at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Lao PDR.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a 10-point plan in keeping with the theme of “Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience” at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Lao PDR.
The 10 points included:
i) Celebrating the year 2025 as ASEAN-India Year of Tourism for which India would make available USD 5 million towards joint activities;
Advertisement
ii) To celebrate a decade of Act East Policy through several people centric activities including Youth Summit, Start-up Festival, Hackathon, Music Festival, ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks and Delhi Dialogue;
iii) To organise ASEAN-India Women Scientists Conclave under ASEAN-India Science and Technology Development Fund;
iv) Doubling the number of scholarships at Nalanda University and provision of new scholarships for ASEAN students at Agricultural Universities in India;
v) Review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement by 2025;
vi) Enhancing Disaster Resilience for which India would make available USD 5 million;
vii) Initiate a new Health Ministers’ track towards building Health Resilience;
viii) Initiate a regular mechanism of ASEAN-India Cyber Policy Dialogue towards strengthening Digital and Cyber Resilience;
ix) Workshop on Green Hydrogen; and
x) Invited ASEAN Leaders to join ‘Plant a Tree for Mother’ campaign towards building climate resilience.
Advertisement