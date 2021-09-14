PM, VP, HM others greet people on the occasion of Hindi Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

In a tweet, Modi appreciated the contribution of people from various walks of life towards giving Hindi a strong identity in the international forums.

In the tweet in Hindi language, Modi wrote, “I extend my bountiful greetings to you all on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. People from various spheres of life have played an important part in making Hindi a capable and strong language. Thanks to your efforts, Hindi is increasingly making its strong presence felt in the international forums,” Modi tweeted.

आप सभी को हिन्दी दिवस की ढेरों बधाई। हिन्दी को एक सक्षम और समर्थ भाषा बनाने में अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों के लोगों ने उल्लेखनीय भूमिका निभाई है। यह आप सबके प्रयासों का ही परिणाम है कि वैश्विक मंच पर हिन्दी लगातार अपनी मजबूत पहचान बना रही है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2021

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in his greeting to people said that it was on this very day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly of India passed a resolution adopting Hindi as the official language of the country. He exhorted people to keep in mind the ideals and harmony of the Constituent Assembly on the occasion which gave respect to Hindi and all other Indian languages.

The Vice president said Indian languages had been a source of cultural unity. He called upon people to learn Indian languages for strengthening the linguist harmony in the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking on the occasion of Hindi Diwas made an appeal to the people to pledge to follow their constitutional obligation of discharging duties in the Hindi language. He underlined the government commitment to conserving all Indian languages. He said under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership government works were being done in Hindi. He said all the files in his ministry are presented in Hindi.

Shah exhorted people to use the Rajbhasha alongside their mother tongue. He said Hindi was the basis of India’s cultural consciousness and national unity as well as it is a bridge between ancient civilization and modern progress. He said under the Prime Minister’s leadership parallel development of Hindi and all Indian languages were taking place.