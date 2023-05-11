PM visiting Gujarat on Friday; to launch projects worth Rs 4,400 crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects worth around Rs 4,400 crores in Gandhinagar during his visit to Gujarat on Friday.

While in the state capital, Modi will launch development projects planned by Urban Development, Water Supply, Road and Transport and Mines and Minerals Departments, worth over Rs 2450 crores.

The other projects being inaugurated include augmentation of multi village drinking water supply schemes in Banaskantha district, river overbridge in Ahmedabad, drainage collection network at Naroda GIDC, sewage treatment plants in Mehsana and Ahmedabad, auditorium in Dahegam, among others.

Advertisement

Among the projects for which foundation stones will be laid include bulk pipeline project in Junagadh district, augmentation of water supply schemes in Gandhinagar district, construction of flyover bridges, new water distribution station, and various town planning roads, among others.

The prime minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of PMAY (rural and urban) projects, as well as participate in Gruh Pravesh of around 19,000 houses built under the scheme. He will hand over keys to beneficiaries of the scheme during the programme. The total outlay of these projects is around Rs 1,950 crore.

Modi will visit ‘Gujarat International Finance Tec-City’ (GIFT City), Gandhinagar and review the status of various ongoing projects. An interaction with GIFT IFSC entities will also take place to understand their experience and future plans. Modi will also visit the city’s key infrastructure facilities including the ‘Underground Utility Tunnel’ and ‘Automated Waste Collection Segregation Plant’.

The prime minister will participate in the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan, which is the 29th Biennial Conference of All India Primary Teachers’ Federation. The theme of this conference is ‘Teachers are at the Heart of Transforming Education’.