PM urges teachers to bring positive change in society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the education imparted by teachers of schools is the most potent tool to make a positive impact not just on their students but also on the entire society.

Virtually addressing a government schoolteachers’ induction ceremony organised by the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday, the prime minister urged the newly-appointed teachers to never let go of the inquisitive child inside them. He said although the teachers are now in a new role, they must always keep learning so that they can pass on their knowledge to their students.

Appreciating the efforts of the BJP government in MP, Modi said MP’s ranking on the education scale has immensely improved and the state has now advanced to the fifth position from its 17th ranking previously in the country. He said that the appointment of such a large number of teachers in MP would particularly go a long way in benefitting the students in the rural and remote areas of the state.

Speaking at a function organised at the chief minister’s official residence here, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that the state government has appointed more than 22,000 government teachers across the state in March this year.

Chouhan said that the teachers would be paid 70 per cent of their monthly salary each month during the first year of their service and from the second year onwards they would start getting their full salary monthly. He called upon the teachers to take teaching like a mission and not just a job. He asked them to become ideal examples for their students through their actions and deeds.

Chouhan asserted that the teachers have to decide whether they want to work like ordinary educators or create history through their teaching and play a crucial role in the foundation of the future generation.