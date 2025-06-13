PM urges restraint and dialogue after Israeli strikes on Iran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone on Friday regarding the “evolving situation” following a military operation launched by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) against Iran earlier in the day.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Received a phone call from PM @netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India’s concerns and emphasized the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.”

Earlier, India expressed deep concern over the escalation between Iran and Israel, urging both sides to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through diplomacy.

Israel launched unprecedented strikes on Iran, reportedly targeting its nuclear infrastructure and high-ranking military officials. Among those killed was General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The strike has heightened tensions in the Middle East, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to de-escalate the situation and address underlying issues.”

The ministry further added, “We are deeply concerned about the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports of attacks on nuclear sites.”

India maintains close and friendly relations with both countries. Indian missions in Iran and Israel are in touch with members of the Indian community, advising nationals to exercise caution, remain safe, and follow local security advisories.

“Our missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe, and follow local security advisories,” the statement reiterated.

India’s relations with Israel have grown significantly since formal diplomatic ties were established in 1992, underpinned by shared strategic and security interests.

While India has consistently expressed concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, it also maintains an independent foreign policy approach in the region. Although both India and Iran have opposed the Taliban, their stances diverged on the presence of NATO-led forces in Afghanistan—India supported them, while Iran did not.