PM urges people to make a resolve to annihilate feeling of division and hatred in society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon the citizens of the country to make a resolve to annihilate the feeling of division and hatred in the society.

In the 117th episode of monthly programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi said,”The Maha Kumbh is going to be held in Prayagraj from the 13th January. At this time, mammoth preparations are going on at the Sangam banks there. When we participate in the Kumbh, let us make a resolve to annihilate the feeling of division and hatred in society. ”

For the first time, he said, an AI chatbot will be used in the Kumbh event. All kinds of information related to Kumbh will be available in 11 Indian languages through the AI chatbot.

”There is no discrimination anywhere, no one is big, no one is small. Therefore, our Kumbh is also the Maha Kumbh of Unity. Devotees will be provided information about government-approved tour packages, accommodation and homestay on their mobile phones..,” PM Modi informed.

Prime Minister Modi said on the 26th of January 2025, India is marking a historic milestone by celebrating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution . ”The Constitution is our guiding light, it is our guide. This year, on Samvidhan Divas, 26th November, India celebrates 75 years of the adoption of its Constitution”, he said, adding that to honour this milestone, a nationwide campaign is inviting citizens to read the Preamble and share their videos, fostering a sense of collective pride and unity.

He said a special website http://Constitution75.com has been created to connect the citizens of the country with the legacy of the Constitution, adding that people can read the Constitution in myriad languages and ask questions pertaining to it.

Modi said next year, for the first time, the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit i.e. WAVES is going to be organised in the country.

”In the WAVES summit, giants from the media and entertainment industry and people from the creative world will come to India. This summit is an important step towards making India a hub of global content creation..,” he said in the monthly programme.

Mr Modi said when the nation is moving towards a 5 trillion dollar economy, he urged the entertainment industry to be part of the WAVES summit.

” I would urge the entire entertainment and creative industry of India – whether you are a young creator or an established artist, associated with Bollywood or regional cinema, a professional from the TV industry, an expert in animation, gaming or an innovator in entertainment technology – to be a part of the WAVES Summit.”

In this winter season, PM Modi said, several activities related to sports and fitness are being organised across the country. ”From Skiing in Kashmir to kite flying in Gujarat, enthusiasm for sports can be seen everywhere. Campaigns like ‘Sunday On Cycle’ and ‘Cycling Tuesday’ are promoting cycling..,” he pointed out in his last episode of the year.