Watch: PM Modi takes a ride in metro, co-passenger wishes him happy birthday with a Sanskrit song

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.

The prime minister also had a heartwarming interaction with the employees of the DMRC who were involved in the construction of the section, the DMRC posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He arrived at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 Metro Station via metro from Dhaula Kuan Metro Station.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) posted on X: “All smiles on the Delhi Metro! PM Narendra Modi interacted with people from various walks of life during his journey to Dwarka, to inaugurate Phase-1 of Yashobhoomi convention centre.”

After the inauguration, Modi took a ride on the Delhi Metro.

Passengers travelling in the coach were seen clapping and singing “Happy Birthday Modi ji”, and capturing selfies with him.

While the Prime Minister was travelling via the metro, his co-traveller greeted him by singing a birthday song in Sanskrit.

A traveller in Delhi Metro wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Sanskrit language on his 73rd birthday.

“Janma-dinam-idham ayī prīya sakhe | shantanotu te sarvadā mudam || prārthayāmahe bhava shatāyushī | īshvaras-sadā tvām cha rakshatu || punya karmanā kīrtimārjaya | jīvanam tava bhavatu sārthakam (Happy birthday to the dear one. May this birthday bring joy and prosperity to you. Praying to god for your long life. May god always protect you. May you walk on the path of noble deeds and your life be fulfilled)”, she sang to PM Modi.

Modi also interacted with the passengers inside the Metro, who also took selfies and wished him a happy birthday.

The Prime Minister posted on X: “A memorable Metro journey to Dwarka and back, made even more special by the amazing co-passengers from different walks of life.”

“The Prime Minister also interacted with the passengers during his travel on the Metro. A lot of passengers took the opportunity to wish him on his birthday as well,” the DMRC posted on X.

The new Metro Station will have three subways – a 735 m long subway connecting the station to the Exhibition halls, Convention centre, and Central Arena; another connecting the entry/exit across Dwarka Expressway; while the third one connecting the Metro station to the foyer of the future Exhibition halls of ‘Yashobhoomi’.

Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on the Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr, thereby reducing the travel time. The journey from ‘New Delhi’ to ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’ will take about 21 minutes.