PM to visit Rajasthan, MP on October 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chittorgarh in Rajasthan and Gwalior in

Madhya Pradesh on Monday and will launch various development projects in the two poll-bound states.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, at around 10:45 am, Primer Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth about Rs 7,000 crore in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

At around 3:30 pm, he will reach Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 19,260 crore.

In yet another step to promote a gas-based economy, Mehsana – Bhatinda-Gurdaspur Gas Pipeline will be dedicated by him during his visit to Chittorgarh. The pipeline has been built at a cost of about Rs 4500 crore. He will also dedicate the LPG plant of HPCL at Abu Road. This plant will bottle and distribute 86 lakh cylinders per annum and will also result in net reduction in running of trucks carrying cylinders per annum by around 0.75 million km, which will help reduce about 0.5 million ton of CO2 emission per annum.

He will also dedicate additional storage at Ajmer Bottling Plant of IOCL and

will dedicate a 4-lane road on NH-12 (New NH-52) on Darah-Jhalawar-Teendhar section, which has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1480 crore. This project will help ease transportation of the mines from Kota and Jhalawar districts.

Further, the foundation stone for constructing and widening Railway Over Bridge (ROB) from two-lane to four-lane in Sawai Madhopur will also be laid. This project will help provide relief to the people from the problem of traffic jams.

The railway projects being dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Modi include doubling of Chittorgarh – Neemuch Railway line and Kota–Chittorgarh Electrified Railway line.

These projects have been completed at a cost of more than Rs 650 crore and will strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. They will also boost tourism to historic sites in Rajasthan.

Modi will dedicate tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara under Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Nathdwara is the major centre of faith for millions of followers of Pushtimarg propagated by Saint Vallabhacharya. A modern ‘tourist interpretation and cultural centre’ has been developed at Nathdwara, where tourists can experience various facets about the life of Shrinathji.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kota to the nation.

During his visit to Gwalior, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 19,260 crore.

In yet another initiative to boost connectivity across the country, he will dedicate to the nation Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, which has been developed at a cost of about Rs 11,895 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for five different road projects worth over Rs 1880 crore.

Ensuring that everyone has a house of one’s own has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister. In line with this vision, Grih Pravesh of over 2.2 lakh houses built under PMAY-Gramin will be initiated by Modi. He will also dedicate houses constructed under PMAY – Urban at a cost of around Rs 140 crore.

One of the key focus areas of the Central government is to provide safe and adequate drinking water. Furthering this aim, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over Rs 1530 crore in Gwalior and Sheopur districts. These projects will together benefit over 720 villages of the region.

In a step that will further boost the health infrastructure, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of nine health centres under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. These will be developed at a cost of over Rs 150 crore.

He will dedicate the academic building of IIT, Indore and lay the foundation stone for the hostel and other buildings in the campus. Further, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Indore. He will also dedicate various projects inducing Integrated Industrial Township in Ujjain, IOCL bottling plant, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Divyang Sports Training Centre at Gwalior, among others.