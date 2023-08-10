PM to visit MP on Saturday to launch key projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Saturday to launch a series of projects in the state.

At around 2:15 pm, he will reach the Sagar district, where he will perform Bhoomi Poojan at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial Sthal. Thereafter, the PM will participate in a public programme at Dhana where he will lay the foundation stone for Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial.

Honouring prominent saints and social reformers has been a special hallmark of the work done by the PM. Driven by his vision, Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial will be constructed in an area of more than 11.25 acres and at a cost of more than Rs. 100 crores. The magnificent memorial will have an impressive art museum and gallery to showcase the life, philosophy and teachings of Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji. It will also have facilities for devotees visiting the memorial like Bhakt Niwas, Bhojanalay etc.

During the programme, Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of rail and road sector projects worth more than Rs. 4000 crores.

The PM will dedicate to the nation the project marking the completion of the doubling of the Kota-Bina rail route. The project, which has been built at an estimated cost of more than Rs. 2475 crores, passes through Kota and Baran District in Rajasthan, and Guna, Ashoknagar and Sagar District in Madhya Pradesh. The additional rail line will increase capacity for better mobility and will help improve train speed along the route.

He will also lay the foundation stone of two road projects at a cost of more than Rs. 1580 crores. These include a four-laning road project connecting Morikori – Vidisha – Hinotiya and a road project that will connect Hinotiya to Mehluwa.