PM to visit Dubai on 30 Nov to attend World Climate Action Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dubai from 30 November to 1 December at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to attend the World Climate Action Summit.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with some of the Leaders participating in the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The summit is the High-Level Segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). COP-28 is being held from 28 November to 12 December under the Presidency of the UAE.

The Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC provides a unique opportunity to impart momentum for collective action towards combating the shared challenge of climate change.

During COP-26 in Glasgow, the Prime Minister had announced five specific targets, titled “Panchamrit”, as India’s unprecedented contribution to climate action. He had also announced Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on that occasion.

Climate change has been an important priority area of India’s G20 Presidency, and significant new steps have been captured in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and other outcomes during India’s Presidency. COP-28 will provide an opportunity to take forward these successes.