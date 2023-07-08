PM to visit Bikaner in afternoon to dedicate public works, address BJP rally 

All the preparations have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit this afternoon to Bikaner where he will lay the foundation stone of various projects which will be dedicated to the nation today.

PM Modi will also hold a public meeting of the BJP workers in view of upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan later this year.

The PM is scheduled to arrive at Bikaner 4:30 pm and will unveil the plaque (by pressing a button) to mark the laying of foundation stones of the projects; redevelopment of Bikaner Railway Station, and doubling of Churu-Ratangarh Rail line (43 km long).

He will dedicate Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway: Sangariya-Rasisar Section in Bikaner Zone (section 1), Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway (section 2), Amritsar-Jamnagar Express: Deogarh-Rajasthan Gujrat Border Jodhpur Zone (section 3), Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor-Phase I, Bikaner to Bhiwadi Transmission Line for evacuating RE Power from Rajasthan Solar Plants, and various other projects.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Arjun Meghwal, Union Law Minister, and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (through video link) will also participate in an event at Toll Plaza Norangdesar in Bikaner, a PIB communication said.

Besides, the PM will also address a state BJP public meeting at a different dome set up near the toll plaza after finishing the public works dedication or foundation stone laying. This would be the PM’s seventh visit to Rajasthan in less than a year.

Ahead of the assembly polls, the State BJP is targeting all 30 assembly seats and four LS seats for 2024 polls in six districts surrounding north-western Rajasthan including Bikaner. The state BJP functionaries and Union Minister Arjun Meghwal have asked that about 2 lakh party workers should be mobilised for PM’s public address.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had attended a number of party events in Rajasthan which included BJP public meetings at Abu Road, Dausa, and a number of events where the foundation stones and road projects were dedicated, Vande Bharata trains were also flagged-off via video conference in Jaipur.