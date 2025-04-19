PM to visit Assam on Sept 8 to attend Bhupen Hazarika centenary celebration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on September 8 to inaugurate the birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

The visit was confirmed following a meeting between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on April 19.

Advertisement

During the meeting, CM Sarma formally invited the Prime Minister to be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations.

Advertisement

“It was my privilege to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in New Delhi today,” Sarma wrote on X, expressing gratitude for the PM’s continued support towards Assam’s progress.

Born in 1926, Bhupen Hazarika is widely revered for using music, poetry, and cinema as tools for social reform and cultural unity.

His compositions in Assamese and other Indian languages transcended regional boundaries and earned him a place among India’s most cherished voices of the 20th century.

The centenary celebrations are expected to feature tributes, performances, and commemorations celebrating his enduring legacy.

In addition , PM Modi is also set to inaugurate the Assam Bio-Ethanol Plant, which will produce 49 KTPA (kilo tonnes per annum) of ethanol using 300 KTPA of bamboo as feedstock.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones of two major infrastructure projects: the Rs 5,700 crore Guwahati Ring Road project—aimed at decongesting the city and improving connectivity—and the upcoming Darrang Medical College and Hospital, which will enhance healthcare access in central Assam.