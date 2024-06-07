Logo

# India

PM to take oath on June 9 at 7.15 pm

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 7, 2024 10:07 pm

PM Modi (File photo:SNS)

The President will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers on June 9, 2024 at 7:15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Friday night

