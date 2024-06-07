PM to take oath on June 9 at 7.15 pm

BJP leaders hand over Varanasi LS poll victory certificate to PM
After the counting of votes on June 4, Varanasi District Magistrate handed over the certificate to BJP leaders.
The President will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers on June 9, 2024 at 7:15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Friday night
