PM to participate in 200th anniversary celebration of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 200th anniversary celebration of the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Gujarat’s Vadtal on Monday via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Sunday.

The PM will also address the gathering on the occasion, it added.

Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal has been influencing the social and spiritual life of people for many decades.

