PM to open National Conference of District Judiciary on Sat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference of District Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam here on Saturday. On the occasion, he will unveil a stamp and coin commemorating 75 years of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India.

The two-day Conference, organised by the Supreme Court of India, will host five working sessions that will deliberate and discuss on the issues related to District Judiciary such as Infrastructure and Human Resources, Inclusive Courtrooms for all, Judicial Security and Judicial Wellness, Case Management and Judicial Training.

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud and other Judges of the Supreme Court, Union MoS (Independent Charge) for Law & Justice Attorney General of India, President of Supreme Court Bar Association and Chairman of Bar Council of India will also participate in the inaugural programme.

