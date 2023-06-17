Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said the main highlight of the upcoming 9th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a mass yoga demonstration at UN Headquarters, New York for the first time.

Nine years ago, Narendra Modi had proposed the observance of International Day of Yoga in 2014 at the same location.

In an interaction with The Statesman, Sonowal said this time around there are many firsts for the upcoming International Day of Yoga (IDY) of this year and preparations to commemorate the occasion (IDY) are in full swing not only in India but also across the globe.

The main event for this year’s IDY in India will take place in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on June 21 where Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be leading a mass yoga demonstration in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and the Union Ayush minister among other important dignitaries.

On being as asked as to how the Ministry of Ayush intends to commemorate this year’s International Day of Yoga, Sonowal said the nation will host the G20 summit and also Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit this year. “These events will give the International Day of Yoga-2023 an altogether different dimension and scale. The chosen theme for this year’s IDY, ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, has been envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he disclosed.

Sonowal said the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (literally means “the world is a single family”) underscores the interconnectivity of all beings. This philosophy, he said, clearly applies to Yoga, which promotes health and wellness for all.

He informed that an elaborate plan has been drawn to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on a large scale. “An Ocean Ring of Yoga will be created on June 21 with the help of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, which will witness Yoga demonstrations at Indian naval ports, commercial ports and ships stationed at friendly countries,” the Union Ayush minister said.

Further, Yoga demonstrations will also take place from the Arctic to Antarctica with countries falling on or near the Prime Meridian line will join the Yoga demonstration. The Yoga Day will be celebrated in the North and South Pole regions on Himadri — the Indian Research Base in the Arctic and Bharati — the Indian Research Base in Antarctica. Yog Bharatmala will be created, which will witness participation from Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, BSF, ITBP and Border Roads Organization.

Sonowal further said the ultimate objective of the celebrations is to achieve “Har Aangan Yoga” (Yoga at every household) by taking it to the rural and remotest areas. It is expected that more than two lakh villages will participate in the IDY celebrations.

He added that a 100-day countdown campaign launched by the Ministry of Ayush in March this year has contributed immensely towards gathering a massive momentum across cities.

“This year’s theme for IDY “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” aptly describes our aspiration for – One Earth One Family One Future. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has been the guiding light for the Indian heritage since time immemorial and our ethos and socio-cultural fabric are woven around it. I sincerely hope through the practice of Yoga the global community is able to find solutions to various current health challenges,” he concluded.