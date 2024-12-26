PM to lead historic E-Distribution of 58 Lakh SVAMITVA property cards on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the e-Distribution of SVAMITVA Property Cards on Friday via video conferencing, marking a monumental milestone in India’s rural empowerment and governance journey.

The event will witness the distribution of 58 lakh SVAMITVA Property Cards across approximately 50,000 villages spanning ten states – Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and the two Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

This event will also mark a major milestone of crossing more than two crore property cards preparation and distribution under the SVAMITVA scheme and distribution of more than 58 lakh property cards on a Single Day.

During the event, the PM will interact with selected beneficiaries and deliver a nationwide address, in the presence of Union Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and other ministers and officials.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in collaboration with the States and Union Territories, proposes to maximise outreach and awareness about the SVAMITVA Scheme and other flagship initiatives of the Ministry by organising orientation programmes at around 20,000 locations across the country on Friday.

Key achievements under the SVAMITVA Scheme include: Drone Mapping Coverage: Survey completed in 3.17 lakh villages; Property Card Distribution: Over 2.19 crore property cards prepared across 1.49 lakh villages; Improved Governance: Digitally validated property records have strengthened local governance and enhanced Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs); Financial Inclusion: Property cards have facilitated access to institutional credit, empowering rural citizens; Women Empowerment: Legal ownership of properties has provided women with enhanced financial and social security; and Dispute Resolution: Accurate property mapping has significantly reduced property disputes.

Launched on 24 April 2020 (On National Panchayati Raj Day) by the PM, the SVAMITVA Scheme aims to provide “Record of Rights” to property owners in rural Abadi areas using drone and GIS technology.

Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the PM virtually distributed the first set of Property Cards on 11th October 2020, demonstrating the Government’s resolute commitment to this transformative initiative.

The SVAMITVA Scheme exemplifies the Whole-of-Government approach, fostering inter-Departmental synergy to bring about financial inclusion, rural stability, and economic growth. It has not only empowered property owners but also enabled better infrastructure planning, financial stability, and sustainable development in rural India.