PM to launch Rs 50,000-cr projects during four-state tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay foundation stones of about 50 projects worth around Rs 50,000 crores during a hectic tour of four states Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan from Friday, according to official sources on Tuesday.

As part of the two-day tour, the Prime Minister will participate in around a dozen programmes across five cities — Raipur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Warangal and Bikaner.

On 7 July, Mr Modi will first travel from Delhi to Raipur, where he will lay foundation stones and dedicate multiple projects. These include various six-lane sections of the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam corridor. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Gorakhpur where he will attend a programme at Gita Press. Thereafter, he will flag off three Vande Bharat trains and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Gorakhpur railway station.

From Gorakhpur, Mr Modi will travel to his constituency, Varanasi, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects. These include dedicating the four-lane widening of NH56 (Varanasi-Jaunpur). He will also lay the foundation stone for the renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat.

On 8 July, the Prime Minister will travel from Varanasi to Warangal in Telangana, where he will lay the foundation stone of various projects, including key sections of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor.

Mr Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Four-Laning of Karimnagar-Warangal section of NH-563. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting in Warangal.

The PM will then travel from Warangal to Bikaner, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. He will dedicate various sections of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor Phase-I and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner railway station. He will attend a public meeting in Bikaner.