PM to launch poll campaign in UP on March 30 from Meerut

BJP announces 3 more candidates for LS polls
In Rajasthan, the BJP has fielded Kanhaiya Lal Meena from Dausa Parliamentary constituency while Indu Devi Jatav has been fielded from Karauli-Dholpur (SC) Lok Sabha seat.
According to party sources here, the rally jointly will be of BJP-RLD. The BJP leaders have started preparation for the rally.
Prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch his Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh through a joint rally in Meerut on March 30.
For the first time RLD chief Jayant Choudhary will share the stage after his party joined the NDA alliance.
