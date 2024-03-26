Logo

# India

Statesman News Service | Lucknow | March 26, 2024 7:19 pm

PM to launch poll campaign in UP on March 30 from Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

Prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch his Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh through a joint rally in Meerut on March 30.

According to party sources here, the rally jointly will be of BJP-RLD. The BJP leaders have started preparation for the rally.

For the first time RLD chief Jayant Choudhary will share the stage after his party joined the NDA alliance.

