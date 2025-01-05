PM to launch and lay foundation stones for key railway projects on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several significant railway projects on Monday, aiming to enhance connectivity and drive regional development.

As part of this initiative, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Jammu Railway Division, a key development for improving connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

The division spans 742.1 km, covering the Pathankot-Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla line, Bhogpur Sirwal-Pathankot, Batala-Pathankot, and Pathankot to Joginder Nagar sections.

Advertisement

This project addresses long-standing public aspirations and is expected to boost employment, infrastructure, tourism, and socio-economic growth in the region.

Additionally, Modi will inaugurate the Charlapalli New Terminal Station in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Developed at a cost of approximately Rs 413 crore, this eco-friendly terminal offers modern passenger amenities and will help decongest existing coaching terminals like Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda.

The foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division Building under the East Coast Railway will also be laid.

This project will enhance connectivity across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and surrounding regions, fostering socio-economic progress.