PM to interact with Viksit Bharat Yatra beneficiaries tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Wednesday via video conferencing, and address the gathering on the occasion.

Thousands of beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country will take part in the event. The programme will also be joined by Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local level representatives.

Since its launch on 15th November, 2023, the prime minister has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Yatra all across the country. The interaction has happened thrice through video conferencing and he interacted with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries physically on two consecutive days (17th-18th December) during his recent visit to Varanasi.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner.