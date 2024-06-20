PM to interact with Kashmir’s young achievers, launch projects worth Rs 1,500 cr today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with young achievers and launch development projects worth Rs 1,500 crore, in addition to leading the International Yoga Day celebrations during his two-day visit to Srinagar starting Thursday evening.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Thursday evening.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in J&K. He will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP), an official spokesman said.

At 6.30 pm on Friday, the Prime Minister will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. He will address the gathering on the occasion and join the Common Yoga Protocol session thereafter.

The event “Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K” marks a pivotal moment for the region, highlighting progress and offering inspiration to young achievers. On the occasion, the Prime Minister will inspect stalls and interact with young achievers from J&K.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 Major developmental projects valued at more than Rs 1,500 crore. These projects encompass road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and infrastructure in higher education, etc. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for projects like the improvement of the Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section, the development of Industrial Estates, and the construction of six Government Degree Colleges.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture & Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project worth Rs 1,800 crore. The project will be implemented in 90 blocks across 20 districts of J&K, aiming to benefit three lakh households covering 15 lakh beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister will also distribute appointment letters to more than 2,000 persons appointed in government service.

The foundation stone laying/inauguration and launch of these projects will empower the youth and upgrade the infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga on 21st June 2024, the Prime Minister will lead the International Yoga Day Celebrations at SKICC, Srinagar. This year’s event underscores yoga’s profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of yoga, promoting health and wellness globally.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year’s theme “Yoga for Self and Society” highlights the dual role in fostering individual and societal well-being. The event aims to encourage grassroots participation and promote the spread of yoga in rural areas.