PM to inaugurate 9th G20 parliamentary speakers’ summit in New Delhi on 13th Oct

Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P-20) will be held from 13th to 14th October 2023 at the newly constructed India International Convention and Expo Center (IICC), Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Summit on 13th October 2023.

Addressing a press briefing, here today, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla informed that apart from G-20 countries, 10 other countries and international organizations will participate in the Summit and so far, 50 Parliamentarians and 14 Secretaries General including 26 Presidents, 10 Vice Presidents, 01 Committee Chairman and the IPU President have confirmed their participation. Shri Birla added that the President of the Pan African Parliament will be participating in the P-20 Summit in India for the first time.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Birla informed that with the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future’, India aims to provide consensus-based solutions to complex global issues towards a more inclusive, peaceful and equitable world.

Shri Birla informed that four high-level sessions will be organized during the P-20 Summit:

• Accelerating SDGs

• Sustainable Energy Transition

• Women-led Development

• Transformation in People’s Lives through Public Digital Platforms

These sessions will bring together G-20 members and guest countries for wide-ranging discussions on “how Parliaments can effectively advance the objectives of the P-20”. Shri Birla informed that the Summit will conclude with a joint statement urging G-20 governments to provide solutions to the major global challenges based on equality, inclusivity and peace.

A Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) will be organized before the Summit on 12th October 2023. LiFE was launched on 20th October 2022 by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Kevadia, Gujarat. This initiative is effectively working towards sustainable development based on environmentally conscious lifestyle and the principle of ‘reduce, reuse, and recycle’.

During the Summit, an exhibition ‘Mother of Democracy’ will also be organized to highlight India’s ancient and participatory democratic traditions.