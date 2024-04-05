PM to hold rally in Saharanpur, roadshow in Ghaziabad tomorrow

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements for the mega NDA rally to be addressed by Prime minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday.

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with other leaders of BJP and NDA partners will join the rally to be held at Radha Soami Satsang Vyas Ground.

After the rally in Saharanpur, the PM will hold a road show in Ghaziabad. The PM’s roadshow will be held from Malwari chowk to Choudhury roundabout on Ambedkar Road. The PM will seek support of BJP candidate Atul Garg through this road show.

The BJP, which faced defeat in Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections, does not want to leave any stone unturned this time. This seat remains a challenge for the BJP to conquer the political field.

In the last ten days, there is a queue of star campaigners of BJP in Saharanpur, while the opposition seems to be silent right now. No star campaigner from the opposition has yet visited the district.

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak made his election debut here on March 27, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 28 and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Deoband on March 31. Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh has also been active in the district for the last several days.

Former UP Chief Minister Mayawati will come to the district on April 14 to launch the party campaign, whereas from the SP and the Congress side, no star campaigner has come to the district so far. Campaigning in the seat will end on April 17 evening with polling on April 19.