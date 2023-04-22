PM to hold discussions with Church leaders during his Kerala visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with Christian religious leaders of various denominations including bishops during his two-day visit to Kerala starting April 24. He will also flag off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central station on April 25.

The discussion will be taking place amid the BJP’s moves to reach out to the Christians in the state and in the backdrop of the recent statement of Cardinal Mar George Alenchery, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also in the backdrop of Thalassery ArchBishop of Roman Catholic church, Mar Joseph Pamplani’s statement that if the Government of India raises the price of rubber to Rs 300 per kilogram, the church will help the Kerala BJP to get an MP of the party elected from the state.

PM Modi is slated to arrive in Kochi at the naval air station INS Garuda at 5 pm on April 24. The BJP will organise a mega road show in Kochi to welcome the PM. The Prime Minister will also take part in the road show.

“We expect a huge crowd at the road show, apart from BJP supporters,” said BJP state president K Surendran. The roadshow will mark a change in Kerala politics, he added.

The PM will proceed to Sacred Heart College ground after the roadshow for the ‘Yuvam’ youth conference, where he will address youth from across the state

BJP leaders said that students, techies, artists, writers, sportspersons and talented people from all walks of life will attend the ‘Yuvam’ programme. Discussions on why Kerala is lagging behind in the development sector despite having 100 per cent literacy and talented educated youth, will be initiated at the ‘Yuvam’ programme’. The issues will be discussed in campuses and youth platforms over the next year, BJP leaders said

Prominent faces including Kannada actor Yash, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, cine actor Unni Mukundan and Anil Antony, BJPs latest catch from the Congress will share stage with PM Modi at the Yuvam programme.