PM to give the gift of solar energy project to his parliamentary constituency tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the solar power project in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi tomorrow.

By producing two megawatt electricity per day, the electricity bill of the Water Works Department will be reduced by 30 percent. The cost of this project is Rs 17.24 crore.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the redevelopment of the path of three inner journeys of Kashi’s mythological recognition. In Navratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 28 development projects worth Rs 1,779.66 crore related to public facilities.

Jal Nigam’s Executive Engineer Shahroz Dost said here on Thursday that the cost of this entire project is Rs 17.24 crore. In this, more than 3700 solar panels have been installed in 14,400 square meters area. It has 40 solar trees.

There will be 10 solar panels on one solar tree. A total of 2 MW electricity will be produced here from solar energy. The solar panel will generate an average of 9000 units of electricity per day, which will cost around Rs 72,000, which will adjust the bill as per the rules of the department after going to the grid. He claimed that the expenditure on solar energy will be recovered in six to seven years.

Along with Darshan in Kashi, there is a mythological recognition of religious visits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redevelopment of three such internal travel routes on Friday during his visit to his parliamentary constituency.

Yogi Adityanath’s government is reviving the temples of mythological importance of Kashi, which are missing and dilapidated over time due to the lack of attention of the previous governments.