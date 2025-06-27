PM to embark on landmark multi-nation tour ahead of BRICS summit in Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake official visits to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), and Argentina before heading to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, scheduled from July 5 to 8 in Rio de Janeiro. The Prime Minister’s whirlwind tour will culminate in the Republic of Namibia.

During the Summit, the Prime Minister will exchange views on key global issues, including reform of global governance, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, the responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters. Modi is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Advertisement

Following the Summit, the Prime Minister will undertake a State Visit to Brazil, where he will travel to Brasília to hold bilateral discussions with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The discussions will focus on broadening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages.

Advertisement

The Ministry further stated that during his maiden visit to Ghana, Modi is scheduled to hold talks with the President of Ghana to review the strong bilateral partnership and explore avenues to enhance it through cooperation in economic development, energy, defence, and other sectors. The visit aims to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India’s engagement with ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) and the African Union.

As part of the second phase of his trip, Modi will visit Trinidad and Tobago on a two-day tour beginning July 3. This will mark his first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral Prime Ministerial-level visit to T&T since 1999. During the visit, Modi will hold talks with the President of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Carla Kangaloo, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to discuss strengthening the India–Trinidad and Tobago relationship.

In Argentina, Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the President of the Republic of Argentina Javier Milei to review ongoing cooperation and explore ways to enhance the India–Argentina partnership in key sectors, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

In Namibia, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with Namibian President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. He will also pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, the late Dr Sam Nujoma, the Ministry added.