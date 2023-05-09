PM to arrive in Rajasthan to address BJP rally at Abu Road tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan tomorrow to address a BJP rally at Abu Road.

Soon after landing at Udaipur, Narendra Modi will visit Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara at 11 am to pay his obeisance. He, then, will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for various development initiatives in Nathdwara.

After addressing the party rally at Abu Road, the prime minister will visit the Shantivan Complex of Brahma Kumaris there.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will attend the official functions lined up for the prime minister at Nathdwara, a CM-OSD-Media said on Tuesday.

Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs. 5,500 crore. The focus of these projects will be on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The projects of the road and railway sector will also facilitate the movement of goods and services, thereby boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region. He will lay the foundation stone for road construction projects for upgradation to two-lanes in Rajsamand and Udaipur.

He will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Udaipur railway station, to provide enhanced amenities for the public. He will also lay the foundation stone for the gauge conversion project and for setting up of a new line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand.

Further, the prime minister will dedicate three national highway projects to the nation, including 114 km long six lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48; 110 km long widening and strengthening to 4 lane with paved shoulder of Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25; and 47 km long two lane with paved shoulder section of NH 58E.

At Shantivan he will lay the foundation stone of a Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital, second phase of Shivmani Old Age Home and extension of Nursing College. The Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital will be set up in Abu Road, spread across an area of 50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and will prove especially beneficial for the poor and the tribal people in the region.

During his one-day hectic tour to Rajsamand and Sirohi districts on the polling day in Karnataka assembly, the PM will address a public BJP meeting to be attended by party workers and senior leaders including all MPs from Rajasthan and MLAs at Abu Road.

Twenty-two assembly seats of four districts are the BJP’s major bastion, despite having 17 sitting MLAs from this region, the party would try to snatch three seats from the Congress and two of Independents by holding regular meetings of the national level party leaders, a Media Coordinator Pankaj Joshi said. The State BJP President C P Joshi and other senior leaders camping in the region are mobilising party workers from four districts of Udaipur, Pali, Jalore, and Sirohi in view of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Earlier, the prime minister has a number of party events in Rajasthan which included BJP public meetings near Dausa after laying foundation stone and dedicate roads projects, flag off Vande Bharat train via video conference in Jaipur, attended Gurjar’s Bhagwan Shree Devnarayan Mahotsav at Malseri Dungri in Bhilwara district, and addressed the rally at Mangarh Dham in tribal belt of Banswara district.