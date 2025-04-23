PM to address gram sabhas nationwide on Thursday from Madhubani

The nation will commemorate National Panchayati Raj Day (NPRD) on Thursday, marking 32 years of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 1992, which gave constitutional status to Panchayats as institutions of rural local self-government.

The main function will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Lohna Uttar Gram Panchayat, Jhanjharpur Block in Madhubani District of Bihar. The PM will address Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Gram Sabhas across the country and also confer Special Category National Panchayat Awards 2025 on this occasion.

This year, National Panchayati Raj Day is being observed as a major national programme through a “Whole-of-Government” approach, involving participation of six Union Ministries: the Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Railways, and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The PM will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for several key infrastructure and welfare projects linked to these Ministries on this occasion. These include LPG bottling plants, electrification projects, housing schemes, railway infrastructure, and road development, amounting to approximately Rs.13,500 crores.

Financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin and Urban) and DAY–NRLM will also be disbursed during the program. With these initiatives, Grameen Bharat, particularly rural regions of Bihar, stand to benefit immensely through enhanced connectivity, services, and economic opportunity, an official release said on Wednesday.