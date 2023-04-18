PM to address civil servants, present awards on Civil Services Day

On the occasion of Civil Services Day on 21 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address civil servants and honour them with the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration.

The prime minister has constantly appreciated the contribution of civil servants towards nation building and enthused them to work even harder.

The programme will serve as an apt platform for the prime minister to motivate and inspire the civil servants across the country so that they may keep serving the nation with the same zeal, especially during this crucial phase of Amrit Kaal.

The PM’s awards have been instituted with a view to recognize the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts and organizations of the Central and State Governments for the welfare of common citizens.

Exemplary work done in four identified priority programmes will be given awards: Promoting Swachh Jal through Har Ghar Jal Yojana; Promoting Swasth Bharat through Health & Wellness Centres; Promoting quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment through Samagra Shiksha and Holistic Development through Aspirational District Programme – overall progress with special focus on saturation approach.

Eight awards for the four identified programmes will be given while seven awards shall be given for innovations. The ceremony will take place at Vigyan Bhawan.