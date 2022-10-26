PM to address ‘Chintan Shivir’ of Home Ministers of states on Friday

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of states on Friday via video conferencing. The Chintan Shivir is being held at Surajkund, Haryana on the 27th & 28th of this month.

According to the information from the prime minister’s office, ‘Chintan Shivir’ of Home Ministers is an “endeavor to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security related matters, in accordance with the ‘Panch Pran’ announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech. The Shivir, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at the center and state levels”, mentioned the release from the PMO.

The Shivir will deliberate on issues like modernization of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women’s safety, and drug trafficking, among other

Home Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of the States and Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) & Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will also attend the Chintan Shivir.