PM thanks people of Maha for NDA’s victory; congratulates INDIA bloc for winning J’khand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked the people of Maharashtra for their historic mandate to the NDA in the Assembly elections and congratulated Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the JMM-led alliance for their victory in Jharkhand.

On the byelections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the PM said the NDA’s pro-people efforts resonated all over and thanked people across various states for blessing NDA candidates. ”We will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations,” he said.

In a series of social media posts on ‘X’ soon after the results in the Assembly election, Mr Modi said, ”Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress. Jai Maharashtra!”

Advertisement

The PM also thanked the people of Jharkhand for their support towards the NDA. ”We will always be at the forefront of raising people’s issues and working for the state. I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for their performance in the state. @HemantSorenJMM,” he wrote.

He said he is proud of every NDA ‘Karyakarta’ for efforts on the ground. They worked hard, went among people and elaborated on the NDA’s good governance agenda, he added.