PM speaks with Trump, says India, US will work together towards global peace, prosperity, security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening spoke with US President Donald Trump over phone and reiterated that India and the United States will work together towards global peace, prosperity, and security.

Modi congratulated Trump on his second term in office.

Advertisement

This was the first telephonic conversation between both leaders since President Trump took office last week.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Modi said, “Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security.”

Earlier, on January 20, PM Modi had congratulated Trump on his return to the White House for a historic second term.

“Congratulations my dear friend President Donald Trump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead,” wrote Modi as Trump took the oath at Capitol Rotunda.

PM Modi and Trump had also spoken soon after the Republican leader’s triumph in the Presidential election.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: “Had a great conversation with my friend, President Donald Trump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors.”

Both leaders had affirmed the resolution to work together for global peace. Trump was quoted saying that the whole world loves PM Modi, adding that India is a magnificent country and the Indian Prime Minister is a “magnificent man.”

PM Modi had congratulated Trump on his victory in the US presidential elections, asserting that he is looking forward to renewing collaboration with the 78-year-old leader to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

Trump has already promised to strengthen the “great partnership” with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second term, continuing the close ties he forged in his first term.

In his Diwali 2024 greetings, Trump said: “Under my administration, we will strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi.”