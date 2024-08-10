PM speaks to wrestler Aman, congratulates him for winning bronze at Paris Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to wrestler Aman Sehrawat and congratulated him for winning the bronze medal at the Olympics in Paris, France.

The Prime Minister wished the wrestler for his bright future and also talked about how Aman Sehrawat has had an inspirational life, where he battled all the odds, including death of his parents, to make his way to the Olympic podium.

Aman Sehrawat defeated Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Friday.

Speaking to Aman, PM Modi said: “You made the Chhatrasal Stadium your home. You are the youngest to win an Olympic medal for India. With such a long way ahead of you, you will surely fill this country with happiness.”

The wrestler thanked PM Modi for the support of his government, saying, “This is all due to the support of my countrymen and your hard work.”

Aman Sehrawat expressed disappointment at missing out on the gold, saying that he will prepare and do his level best to get the top prize at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

To this, the PM said, “Leave aside the gold, silver and bronze medal. You have given the country a lot already and they are taking your name with pride.”

In a post on X, Modi said, “More pride thanks to our wrestlers! Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Freestyle 57 kg at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are clearly evident. The entire nation celebrates this remarkable feat.”

Sehrawat, making his Olympic debut, secured the medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz on Friday, marking India’s first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler initially gained the lead by securing a point with a single-leg hold. However, Aman came back strong, scoring points by targeting Darian Cruz’s shoulders.

After Darian Cruz took the lead with a two-point move, Aman regained control. With 37 seconds left, Aman secured additional points and won the bout with technical superiority as Darian Cruz attempted a desperate move and conceded another point.

With this, India now has a silver and five bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, giving them a total of six medals.