PM slams Congress governance model, highlights BJP’s development agenda in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday strongly criticised the Congress party’s post-Independence governance model, accusing it of stalling development, diverting projects, and fostering widespread corruption.

Addressing a public meeting at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar to mark the first anniversary of the BJP-led government in Odisha under Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, the Prime Minister said the BJP has ushered in a development-driven model that offers “double benefits” to citizens through coordinated efforts at the Centre and in BJP-ruled states.

“For decades after Independence, people experienced the Congress model. There was neither good governance nor a dignified standard of living. Development projects were stalled or diverted, and corruption was rampant. Now, the country is witnessing the BJP’s Vikas (development) model. In the past decade, the BJP has come to power for the first time in many states,” Modi said.

Taking a sharp dig at the Congress, Modi accused the party of exploiting tribal communities for political gain. “They never gave tribals development or a voice in governance. Instead, they allowed large areas to fall prey to Naxal violence and exploitation. Many tribal districts were declared backward simply to escape administrative responsibility,” he said.

Highlighting the transformation in BJP-ruled states, Modi said these governments have not just changed leadership but have brought about a new era of social and economic development through the effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Referring to Assam, the PM said the state was once plagued by instability, isolation, and violence. “Now, Assam is on a new path of peace and progress. Terrorist activities that had deep roots for decades have come to a halt. The state is leading in various sectors,” he added.

Similarly, he noted that Tripura, once lagging in infrastructure and other areas under Left Front rule, has become a model of peace and development under the BJP government.

Speaking about Odisha, Modi said the state had struggled for decades under multiple challenges. “The poor and farmers were denied their rights. Corruption and red tape dominated previous governments. Infrastructure was poor, and overall development lagged behind. These were the misfortunes of Odisha,” he said.

He praised the BJP government in Odisha for completing one year in office and described it as a year of good governance and honest efforts to uphold the trust of the voters. “Odisha is not just a state—it is a shining star of India’s heritage,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the “double-engine government” has started delivering visible results in Odisha. “Poor families were excluded from health schemes earlier. Now, under the combined implementation of Ayushman Bharat and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana), nearly 3 crore poor people will benefit from free health treatment,” he noted.

Modi added that over 23 lakh elderly citizens in Odisha will receive free treatment up to ₹5 lakh. He also pointed out that farmers, who were previously denied full benefits under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, are now receiving dual benefits from both central and state schemes.

“Odisha was earlier deprived of the full benefits of many central schemes. Today, the combined efforts of the Centre and State are delivering results on the ground. The promises we made to women, youth, and farmers during the elections have been fulfilled,” he said.

Modi emphasized that empowering marginalized communities remains a top priority for the BJP government. “A large tribal population in Odisha was ignored for decades. We have brought them out of the cycle of violence and placed them on the path to development,” he said.

He asserted that the BJP government has dealt firmly with perpetrators of violence while accelerating the pace of development in tribal areas. “As a result, Naxal-affected areas in the country have come down to fewer than 20 districts. Very soon, tribal communities will be freed from Naxal violence. Naxalism will be wiped out,” he predicted.

The Prime Minister concluded by announcing that ₹1 lakh crore will be spent under central schemes for the welfare and upliftment of tribal communities, underscoring the government’s commitment to creating new opportunities and improving lives in these regions.

Advertisement