PM shares stories on Karyakartas since Jansangh days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a piece of information from his NaMo App that contains various inspiring stories regarding party workers since Jana Sangh days.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote that NaMo app had inspiring stories about ‘Karyakartas’ since Jan Sangh days to the present.

Prime minister Narendra Modi also shared snippets of work by leaders like Pandit Devendra Shastri and S Mallikarjunaiah. He said these works can be accessed under the category ‘Kamal Pushp’ in the NaMo application.

“A freedom fighter from Uttarakhand, Pandit Devendra Shastri ji was a beacon of principled politics all his life…,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“Mallikarjunaiah ji toiled all his life through selfless hard work, to popularise BJP in Karnataka…,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in another tweet.

“The NaMo App has a very interesting section known as ‘Kamal Pushp’ that gives you the opportunity to share and know about inspiring Party Karyakartas from the Jana Sangh days to the present, who toiled to popularise our ideology. Do contribute and enrich this section,” Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister attributed his party’s success at the Centre and states to people’s blessings, “A key reason behind this trust of people is the stellar role played by generations of Karyakartas who have devoted their lives to the Party and nation-building,” the Prime Minister further said.

