PM runs away from ‘Jan ki Baat’, alleges Delhi Youth Congress chief at IYC protest

Indian Youth Congress on Sunday staged a protest in Delhi against the failures and wrong policies of the Central government on the completion of one year of the Modi government 3.0.

During the protest, Delhi Pradesh Youth President Akshay Lakra, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not heeding to the pleas of people of his nation, stated that he tells people about ‘Mann Ki Baat’ while running away from ‘Jan Ki Baat’ ever since he took over the leadership of our nation.

Lakra went on to accuse the ruling party of destroying every sector and being scared of responding to questions from the common people. “Modi ji is afraid that people may ask him questions on issues like unemployment, inflation, poverty, women’s safety, falling rupee, shaky economy, economic inequality, Manipur, Pulwama, to Pahalgam,” said Lakra.

“He is scared that people might see the truth of his government, which has failed on every front,” he added.

Taking a jibe at Modi, Uday Bhanu Chib, National President of Indian Youth Congress, said, “Modi ji used to say that he would bring back black money, remove unemployment, double the income of farmers, show red eyes to Pakistan and China, but today he has surrendered.”

Chib appealed to the PM to spare India since his “cowardice is only teaching dialogue to the country’s young generation”.

Many workers of the Youth Congress participated in Sunday’s protest, where the Congress party workers burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Modi. According to official sources, the youth congress workers marched towards Raisina Road but were stopped by the Delhi Police.