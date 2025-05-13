PM reviews progress of India’s TB elimination campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of India’s Tuberculosis (TB) elimination campaign.

“Driven by active public participation, the movement has gained significant momentum over the last few years. Our government remains committed to working closely with all stakeholders to realise the vision of a TB-free India,” Modi posted on X.

Advertisement

According to a press statement, India records nearly 30 lakh new TB cases annually, the highest in the world, accounting for 27 per cent of global cases. In response, the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) has recalibrated its strategies to intensify efforts against the disease.

Advertisement

Thanks to improved surveillance and diagnostic measures, India detected 25.5 lakh TB cases in 2023 and 26.07 lakh in 2024—the highest numbers recorded to date. While these figures highlight the scale of the challenge, they also indicate the growing effectiveness of the country’s detection systems under NTEP.

Launched in 2020, the NTEP introduced several supportive initiatives to accelerate progress toward the target of a TB-free India by 2025. Incentives have been rolled out for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), TB Champions, and caregivers to enhance patient support and encourage treatment adherence, the statement noted.

Furthermore, nearly 560 medical colleges and research institutes across the country are actively engaged in expanding TB detection and advancing research. Other major initiatives include regular prevalence surveys, drug sale monitoring, and under-reporting assessments—all aimed at improving the accuracy of TB tracking and management.