PM reviews 11 years of his government, one year of his 3rd term at Council of Ministers meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a crucial meeting of the Union Council of Ministers to review the government’s 11 years in office and the completion of one year of its third consecutive term.

“Chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers earlier this evening,” the Prime Minister posted on platform X.

According to sources, the ministers were briefed in detail on the success of Operation Sindoor.

Each minister was instructed to disseminate factual information about the operation’s success within their respective constituencies.

The ministers were also advised to begin preparations for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s programmes starting next week, which will mark the first anniversary of the Modi government’s third term in office.