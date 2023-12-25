PM releases collected works of Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the first series of 11 volumes of ‘Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’ on the occasion of his 162nd birth anniversary.

The PM was also felicitated on the occasion with a painting of Pandit Malaviya.

It has been the PM’s vision in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ to bestow fitting recognition to freedom fighters who have contributed immensely to the service of the nation. The ‘Collected Works of Pandit Malaviya’ is an endeavour in this direction, an official release said.

The bilingual (English and Hindi) work in 11 volumes, spread across about 4,000 pages, is a collection of the writings and speeches of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, collected from every nook and corner of the country.

These volumes comprise his unpublished letters, articles and speeches, including memorandums; the editorial content of Hindi weekly ‘Abhyudaya’ started by him in 1907; articles, pamphlets and booklets written by him from time to time; all speeches given in the Legislative Council of the United Provinces of Agra and Awadh between 1903 and 1910; statements given before the Royal Commission; speeches given during the presentation of bills in the Imperial Legislative Council between 1910 and 1920; letters, articles and speeches written before and after the establishment of Banaras Hindu University; and a diary written by him between 1923 and 1925.