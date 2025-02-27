PM reiterates Centre’s commitment to strengthen Ayush sector through policy support, research, innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting at his official residence here to review the Ayush sector, underscoring its vital role in holistic well-being and healthcare, preserving traditional knowledge, and contributing to the nation’s wellness ecosystem.

Since the creation of the Ministry of Ayush in 2014, the Prime Minister has envisioned a clear roadmap for its growth, recognizing its vast potential.

During the comprehensive review of the sector’s progress, Modi emphasised the need for strategic interventions to harness its full potential.

The review focused on streamlining initiatives, optimizing resources, and charting a visionary path to elevate Ayush’s global presence.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), during the review, the Prime Minister emphasized the sector’s significant contributions, including its role in promoting preventive healthcare, boosting rural economies through medicinal plant cultivation, and enhancing India’s global standing as a leader in traditional medicine.

He highlighted the sector’s resilience and growth, noting its increasing acceptance worldwide and its potential to drive sustainable development and employment generation.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the government is committed to strengthening the Ayush sector through policy support, research, and innovation.

He also emphasised the need to promote holistic and integrated health and standard protocols on Yoga, Naturopathy and Pharmacy Sector.

Modi emphasised that transparency must remain the bedrock of all operations within the Government across sectors.

He directed all stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of integrity, ensuring that their work is guided solely by the rule of law and for the public good.

The Ayush sector has rapidly evolved into a driving force in India’s healthcare landscape, achieving significant milestones in education, research, public health, international collaboration, trade, digitalization, and global expansion.

Through the efforts of the government, the sector has witnessed several key achievements, about which the Prime Minister was briefed during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, Principal Secretary to PM, Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary-2 to PM, Shaktikanta Das, Advisor to PM, Amit Khare and senior officials.