PM reaffirms green commitment, urges nation to follow suit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment to environmental conservation, ensuring a cleaner and greener future.

Sharing his thoughts on World Environment Day, the Prime Minister posted on X:

“This World Environment Day, let’s deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better.”

Demonstrating his commitment to environmental protection, the Prime Minister launched a tree plantation drive aimed at reforesting the ancient Aravalli mountain range. On Thursday morning, he planted a banyan tree at Bhagwan Mahavir Vanasthali Park in Delhi’s Ridge area, marking his support for the Aravalli Green Wall Campaign. The effort also signaled the 2.0 version of last year’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative.

The Prime Minister noted that the Aravalli range—stretching across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi—has suffered continuous degradation and is in urgent need of protection. He emphasised the government’s commitment to tackling these challenges through innovative approaches that go beyond conventional plantation methods, especially in urban and semi-urban areas where space is limited.

Expanding on the government’s efforts under the Aravalli Green Wall Campaign, the Prime Minister shared on X:

“Our focus is to rejuvenate areas linked with this range. We are going to work with the respective local administrations and going to emphasise things such as improving water systems, curbing dust storms, stopping eastward expansion of the Thar desert, and more.”

He also urged the nation’s youth to actively participate in initiatives aimed at increasing green cover.

In a separate gesture, the PM planted a Sindoor sapling at his Delhi residence. The sapling was gifted by women from Gujarat whose family members served in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, marking a tribute to the courage and patriotism of Indian soldiers.