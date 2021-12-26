PM quotes late Group Captain Varun, tell students being mediocre in school not end of the road

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his monthly Maan Ki Baat broadcast to the nation cited a letter written by Shaurya Chakra recipient Captain Varun Sing who recently died in a chopper crash along with CDS General Bipin Rawat to exhort students to dedicate themselves to achieving their goals irrespective of being considered academically “mediocre” in school.

“It is ok to be mediocre. Not everyone will excel at school and not everyone will be able to score in the 90s. If you do, it is an amazing achievement and must be applauded. However, if you don’t, do not think that you are meant to be mediocre. You may be mediocre in school but it is by no means a measure of things to come in life. Find your calling – it could be art, music, graphic design, literature, etc. Whatever you work towards, be dedicated, do your best. Never go to bed, thinking, I could have put in more efforts,” Prime Minister quoted Varun Singh

“Friends, the mantra he (Varun Singh) has given to rise from average to extraordinary is equally important. In this letter, Varun Singh has written – “Never lose hope. Never think that you cannot be good at what you want to be. It will not come easy, it will take a sacrifice of time and comfort. I was mediocre, and today, I have reached difficult milestones in my career. Do not think that’s 12th board marks decide what you are capable of achieving in life. Believe in yourself and work towards it.”

“Varun had written that if he could inspire even a single student, it would be a lot. But today I would like to say – he has inspired the whole country. Even though his letter talks only to the students,” the Prime Minister said adding that Varun Singh has given a message to our entire society.

The Prime Minister said Varun had written that if he could inspire even a single student, it would be a lot. “But today I would like to say – he has inspired the whole country. Even though his letter talks only to the students, he has given a message to our entire society.” Modi said like the previous year this year also he was planning to discuss with the students before the exams. “The registration for this program is also going to start two days later, 28 December onwards on Mygov. in.

“This registration will be from 28- December 2021 to 20 January 2022. For this, an online competition will also be organized for students, teachers, and parents of classes 9 to 12. I would like you all to take part in this… will get an opportunity to meet you. Together we will brainstorm on many aspects related to examinations, career, success, and student life,” Modi further said.