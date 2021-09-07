PM proposes road map for building technology-driven equitable education ecosystem in country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday proposed a roadmap for a technology-driven equitable education system through his government’s ambitious National Digital Educational Architecture or N-DEAR which he claimed would revolutionize the education ecosystem in the country.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came during his inaugural address to the ‘Shikshak Parv’ conclave through video conferencing. He underlined the significance of N-DEAR for the modernisation of education and making it equitable.

Modi said once implemented N-Dear has the potential of revolutionising the education system in the same manner as the UPI interface had transformed the banking sector in the country. “The N-DEAR will act as a super-connect between all academic activities,’ he said.

The Prime Minister launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning). He also launched ‘Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired)’.

School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers’ training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development) were also launched by Prime Minister Modi on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said the new transformations in the education sector are not just policy-based but also participation-based. He said ‘Vidyanjali 2.0’ platform was an expression of the country’s resolve in accordance with ‘Sabka Prayas’ with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

“N-DEAR will act as a super connect between all academic activities. Nishtha 3.0 will encourage competency-based teaching, art integration, and creative & critical thinking, the Prime Minister said.

Modi further said the new initiatives launched under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will bring in an educational revolution & place the Indian education system on the global map. “We are in the midst of a transformation period, fortunately, we also have a modern and futuristic new National Education Policy. Public participation is again becoming the national character of India,” he further added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had congratulated the teachers for being conferred with the National Award for teaching. He appreciated their contribution to facilitating education in difficult times and securing their future.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the ‘stellar performance’ of athletes at the recent Tokyo Paralympics. He said these athletes had agreed to his request of visiting at least 75 schools during the Azadi Ka Amrit mahotsav. “This will inspire the students and many talented students will get encouragement to go forward in the field of sports,” Modi said.