PM praises Haryana’s efforts in preventing malaria in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the success story of Kurukshetra’s efforts in malaria prevention with the entire country during his “Mann Ki Baat” programme.

The Prime Minister praised Kurukshetra for presenting a model to tackle malaria. The Haryana Health Department ran special campaigns to control mosquito breeding, spread awareness through radio and other mediums, and successfully reduced malaria cases.

The Prime Minister commended Haryana’s efforts and mentioned that the World Health Organization (WHO) has also recognised India’s initiatives in malaria prevention.

Chief Minister Saini listened to the “Mann Ki Baat” programme along with party workers in Sector 9, Panchkula.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister also talked about the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj starting January 14, 2025 emphasising its cultural and traditional importance. Lakhs of devotees from India and abroad participate in this event.

He commended “Mann Ki Baat” as a highly educational and inspiring program. It provides valuable insights into various fields, including sports, agriculture, health, and employment. Collaborative work is being appreciated by the farmers through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

The Chief Minister attended a satsang at the Sant Nirankari Bhawan in Panchkula. He praised the Sant Nirankari Mission for its active participation in various social initiatives.

He said that he recently participated in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign held at the Sant Nirankari Adhyatmik Sthal, Samalkha, where approximately 30,000 saplings were planted.

He further said that under the leadership of Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj the Mission also participates in blood donation camps and cleanliness drives, which benefit society significantly.