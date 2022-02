PM pays tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji on his Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti.

Modi said Shivaji Maharaj’s outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare have been inspiring people for generations.

In a tweet, the PM said; “I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for values of truth and justice. We are committed to fulfilling his vision.”