PM on 2-day visit to Sikkim, WB, Bihar, UP from Thursday, will inaugurate multiple devlp projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Thursday, a government release said Wednesday.

During his two-day tight schedule, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar, and Rs 20,900 crore at Kanpur Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

As per his schedule, the Prime Minister will first visit Sikkim on Thursday, where he will participate in the “Sikkim@50: Where Progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth” programme at around 1100 hrs. He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects in Sikkim and address the gathering on the occasion. He will also release the Commemorative coin, souvenir coin, and stamp of 50 years of Statehood of Sikkim. The Government of Sikkim has planned a year-long series of activities under the theme “Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim,” celebrating the essence of Sikkim’s cultural richness, tradition, natural splendour, and its history.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit West Bengal where he will lay the foundation stone of the City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts in Alipurduar at around 1415 hrs.

Further, the Prime Minister will visit Bihar and inaugurate the new terminal building of Patna Airport at around 1745 hrs.

On Friday, at around 1100 hrs, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects, including the one in Karakat, Bihar, worth over Rs 48,520 crore. He will also address a public function at Karakat.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will visit Uttar Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 20,900 crore at Kanpur Nagar at around 1445 hrs. He will also address a public function.