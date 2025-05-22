PM not responding to serious issues, only delivering film-style dialogues: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of responding to serious public issues, is delivering “grand-sounding but hollow film-style” dialogues.

“Instead of throwing out grand sounding, but hollow filmi dialogues in public rallies as he has done in Bikaner today, the Prime Minister should answer serious questions that are being asked of him,” he said in a post on platform X.

Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan during a rally in Bikaner early Thursday, the Prime Minister condemned the April 22 terrorist attack and praised the Indian armed forces for their swift retaliation.

Recalling how the terrorists targeted innocents, singled them out by religion and wiped the sindoor off women’s foreheads, and then in retaliation Indian armed forces buried them in the soil the Prime Minister claimed: “Sindoor, not blood, flows through Modi’s veins…that terror camps were destroyed within 22 minutes…..Armed forces got a free hand and forced Pakistan to back down. ”

Taking a calculated swipe at what he dubbed Prime Minister’s “film-style” posturing, Mr Ramesh questioned: “Why are the brutal killers of Pahalgam still free–according to some reports, they had been responsible for three earlier terror attacks in Poonch, Gagangir, and Gulmarg over the past 18 months. Why have you not chaired any all-party meeting and taken the opposition parties into confidence?” he asked.

Ramesh further questioned: “(as to) why have you not called a special session of Parliament to reiterate the unanimously passed resolution of Feb 22, 1994 and update it, given the deep China-Pakistan nexus evident during Operation Sindoor? Why have you stubbornly remained silent on the repeated claims being made by President Trump and US Secretary of State Rubio on the US role over the past two weeks, especially?”

Earlier today, the Congress had also reiterated its demand for a clarification from the government on the repeated claims being bragged by US President Donald Trump of brokering India-Pakistan ceasefire.

“For the 8th time in 11 days, President Trump has – 1. Claimed full credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. 2. Praised the PMs of India and Pakistan equally and put them on par in every way 3. Reiterated that trade with the US was the instrument he used to get India and Pakistan to declare a ceasefire,” Jairam Ramesh had alleged in a post on platform X.

Crediting his personal diplomacy and ongoing trade deals for the de-escalation , US President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to pat his back that it was he who played a key role in stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan.

“If you look at what we did with Pakistan and India, we resolved that whole issue, and I think we resolved it through trade,” Donald Trump said Wednesday in the Oval Office during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Yet our PM–Donald bhai’s great buddy–is completely silent on what the US President is repeatedly saying. The External Affairs Minister also continues to maintain complete quiet on what his pal, the US Secretary of State, has said in support of the US President’s claims and about the “neutral site” for talks between India and Pakistan,” Mr Ramesh pointed out questioning: “Why this thundering silence?”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also questioned Prime Minister Modi, “Why did you believe Pakistan’s statement on terrorism? Why did you sacrifice India’s interests by bowing to Trump? Why does your blood boil only in front of cameras?”