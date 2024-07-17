PM Narendra Modi greets people on occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Wednesday.

Taking to X, PM Modi wished for the day and prayed for the blessings of Lord Vitthal to build a society filled with joy and prosperity.

“Greetings on Ashadhi Ekadashi! May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal always remain upon us and inspire us to build a society filled with joy and prosperity. May this occasion also inspire devotion, humility, and compassion in us all. May it also motivate us to serve the poorest of the poor with diligence,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X to extend his wishes for the day.

“Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi to all! Best wishes to all Varkaris, devotees on the occasion of this Mangal day, which is famous for the worship of Vithumauli. May Shri Vitthal and Rakhumai bless us all with happiness, prosperity, and progress,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also offered his prayers on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi at the Maha Puja of Sri Vitthal Rukmini Mata Temple in Pandharpur, Maharashtra.

“On the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, I had the privilege of going to the Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur for the third time in a row to perform the official pooja as per custom. On this occasion, my father Sambhaji Shinde, wife Mrs. Lata, son Dr. Shrikant, daughter-in-law Vrishali, grandson Rudransh, as well as Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, my fellow ministers in the Cabinet Girish Mahajan, Tanaji Sawant, Chandrakant Patil, and Deepak Kesarkar, and all members of the Shinde family were present,” he said on X.

Devotees also thronged to the Vitthal temple at Wadala in Mumbai to offer their prayers on this day.

People in Uttar Pradesh offered their prayers by taking a holy dip in the Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion.

Ashadhi Ekadashi, or Devshayani Ekadashi, is considered one of the most auspicious Ekadashi, holding great religious significance among Hindus.

The day is primarily dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and it is believed that on this day, he entered into a deep sleep (Yoga Nidra) in the cosmic ocean of milk known as Kshir Sagar.

Lord Vishnu remains in that state for four months until Prabodhini Ekadashi, marking the end of Chaturmas.